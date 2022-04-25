Rémy Cointreau (REMYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY):

4/19/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/14/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €282.00 ($303.23) to €294.00 ($316.13). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €295.00 ($317.20) to €315.00 ($338.71).

4/11/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05).

4/8/2022 – Rémy Cointreau had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($188.17) to €167.00 ($179.57). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/16/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/14/2022 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Rémy Cointreau SA has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

