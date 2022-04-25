Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.23 ($37.88).

EPA:RNO opened at €23.21 ($24.96) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

