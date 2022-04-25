Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,633. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

