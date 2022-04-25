Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.68 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

EGP opened at $209.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.