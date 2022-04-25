Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $929.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

