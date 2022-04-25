Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUTGet Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CVE:KUT opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.50 million and a PE ratio of -53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

