Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 25th (AAMC, AAU, ABR, AZEK, CDNA, DAR, DASH, ESTC, EXFY, FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

