Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 25th (AAMC, AAU, ABR, AZEK, CDNA, DAR, DASH, ESTC, EXFY, FTEK)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 25th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

