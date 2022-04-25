Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Community Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.35 on Monday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

