Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SEI Investments’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

