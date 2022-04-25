Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHOO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.