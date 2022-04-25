Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV):

4/22/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

4/21/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

4/18/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$227.00.

4/5/2022 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$210.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$195.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$179.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00.

3/10/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$144.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$240.00 to C$260.00.

Shares of FNV traded down C$3.32 on Monday, reaching C$198.48. 338,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,816. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$37.98 billion and a PE ratio of 41.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$181.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$158.27 and a 52-week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.7500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,366,488. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 over the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

