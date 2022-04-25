Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Metro (MTRAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Metro (OTCMKTS: MTRAF):

4/25/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

4/20/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

4/13/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

Metro stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

