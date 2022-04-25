Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $179.00 to $185.00.

4/7/2022 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00.

3/30/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2022. While it reported earnings surprise for the more than three years, revenues beat estimates for the seventh straight time in the said quarter. Results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

3/29/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $173.00.

3/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/16/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. The company has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

