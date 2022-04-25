Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

4/20/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $640.00 to $645.00.

4/20/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $640.00 to $645.00.

4/12/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $745.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $632.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $688.08 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $669.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.