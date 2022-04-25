Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC):

4/14/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $187.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $188.00.

4/5/2022 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $209.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – First Republic Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.75. 9,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average of $188.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

