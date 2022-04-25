Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP):

4/14/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.50 to $41.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Helmerich & Payne is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Helmerich & Payne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2022 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

