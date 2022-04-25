Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE: SHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/22/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is 29.41%.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.