Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE: SHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/14/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

