Research Analysts Set Expectations for AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of ATY opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $3,150,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

