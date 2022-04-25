Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

BBBY stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

