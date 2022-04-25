Research Analysts Set Expectations for Keppel REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Keppel REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keppel REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Shares of KREVF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

