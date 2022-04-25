Research Analysts Set Expectations for Real Matters Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.08 million.

