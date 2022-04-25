Research Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $290.98 on Monday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.