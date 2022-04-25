Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (ARBB, BNZL, CTG, MMAG, NESR, PFD, PREM, QSR, TDUP, TENB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 25th:

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC alerts:

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) target price on the stock.

Christie Group (LON:CTG)

had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.