Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (ARBB, BNZL, CTG, MMAG, NESR, PFD, PREM, QSR, TDUP, TENB)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 25th:

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) target price on the stock.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners.

