Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €88.00 ($94.62) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/5/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/5/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($86.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.20 ($57.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/24/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/21/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/16/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.20 ($57.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ETR:DHER remained flat at $€36.41 ($39.15) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €36.04 ($38.75) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of -4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.83.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

