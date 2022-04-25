Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magna International (NYSE: MGA):

4/11/2022 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $81.00.

4/1/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2022 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $89.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

