Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT):

4/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($91.07) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($91.07) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($114.49) to GBX 9,100 ($118.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($97.32) to GBX 7,460 ($97.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($114.49) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($110.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of RKT traded up GBX 179.83 ($2.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,317.83 ($82.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,709 ($87.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,934.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,026.86. The firm has a market cap of £45.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,403.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

