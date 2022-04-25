Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) recently:

4/21/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

4/13/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/12/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/7/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43).

4/1/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/1/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.57) to GBX 97 ($1.26).

Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.20. 5,460,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

