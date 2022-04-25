Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) in the last few weeks:
- 4/21/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($55.95) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.44) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/10/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,050 ($39.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 3,600 ($46.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 170.44 ($2.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,290.06 ($42.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,291. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,857 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,300.72. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($65.01).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.