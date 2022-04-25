Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($55.95) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.44) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on the stock.

3/20/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,050 ($39.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 3,600 ($46.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 170.44 ($2.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,290.06 ($42.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,291. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,857 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,300.72. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($65.01).

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.99), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,115,416.34).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.