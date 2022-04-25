Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

4/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AT&T is struggling with a steady decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. High-speed Internet revenues are also contracting due to a decline in the legacy digital subscriber line. As the company tries to woo customers with discounts, its margins tend to fall. AT&T must build upon its recent market momentum to improve its value proposition across all of its customer segments. Spectrum crisis in a saturated wireless market and ongoing cord-cutting are other challenges. The company has a huge debt burden and appears to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market affect AT&T’s bottom-line growth. However, the company is expected to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base.”

4/14/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

4/11/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

