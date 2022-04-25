Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):
- 4/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AT&T is struggling with a steady decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. High-speed Internet revenues are also contracting due to a decline in the legacy digital subscriber line. As the company tries to woo customers with discounts, its margins tend to fall. AT&T must build upon its recent market momentum to improve its value proposition across all of its customer segments. Spectrum crisis in a saturated wireless market and ongoing cord-cutting are other challenges. The company has a huge debt burden and appears to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market affect AT&T’s bottom-line growth. However, the company is expected to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base.”
- 4/14/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
- 4/11/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AT&T stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
