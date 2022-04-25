Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

4/21/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/18/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

4/12/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00.

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/31/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

