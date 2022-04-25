Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for W. R. Berkley (WRB)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.67 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $44.67. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00.

4/6/2022 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

3/31/2022 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE WRB traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,553. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 277.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.4% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

