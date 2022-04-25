Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock remained flat at $$19.59 during trading hours on Monday. 943,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 236,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,311.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.