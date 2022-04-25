Reviewing ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADMA Biologics and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Twist Bioscience 0 2 3 0 2.60

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 185.00%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $63.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.00%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 4.84 -$71.65 million ($0.53) -3.77 Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 12.97 -$152.10 million ($3.35) -10.07

ADMA Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -88.51% -61.23% -29.14% Twist Bioscience -112.70% -27.10% -22.80%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

