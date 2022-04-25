Reviewing Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and T. Rowe Price Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A T. Rowe Price Group 3 4 2 0 1.89

T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus target price of $176.11, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than Forge Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25% T. Rowe Price Group 40.18% 35.83% 26.04%

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and T. Rowe Price Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A T. Rowe Price Group $7.67 billion 3.94 $3.08 billion $13.12 10.11

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Forge Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

