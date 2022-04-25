Reviewing Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southern Copper and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 31.07% 42.58% 19.05% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.93 billion 4.55 $3.40 billion $4.40 14.61 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 53.02 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern Copper and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 2 3 0 0 1.60 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper currently has a consensus price target of $64.10, suggesting a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 82,134 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 493,533 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 246,346 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 29,888 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

