Reviewing Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vivos has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -119.95% Spectral Medical -428.71% -357.52% -85.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Spectral Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,563.73 -$2.53 million ($0.01) -7.48 Spectral Medical $1.64 million 42.94 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -6.57

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectral Medical. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivos and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vivos beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

