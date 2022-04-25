Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.50 ($134.95).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($130.11) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of RHM opened at €217.00 ($233.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.28 ($82.02) and a one year high of €213.00 ($229.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €164.75 and its 200-day moving average is €114.00.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

