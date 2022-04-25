Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

RIGL opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

