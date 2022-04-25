Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rite Aid by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rite Aid by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

