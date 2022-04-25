RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in RLI by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RLI by 54.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $117.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

