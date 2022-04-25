Robert W. Baird Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $77.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Shares of ALV opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

