Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.