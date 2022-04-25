Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

