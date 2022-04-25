Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $294.00 to $252.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $260.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

