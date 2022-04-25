Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 83.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,754 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

