Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

RCI stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 83.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 330,754 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

