Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 345 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 345 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 450 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 397.08.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

