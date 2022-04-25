Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $11,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

