Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,287. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,644,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,771 shares of company stock valued at $107,203,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $83,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $108,086,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $74,431,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.