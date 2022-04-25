Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

BATRK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,025. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

