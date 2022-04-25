Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.72. 1,464,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,761. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

